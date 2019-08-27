Home

Gary Wayne Alexander


1947 - 2019
Gary Wayne Alexander Obituary
Gary Wayne Alexander, age 72 of Maiden passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Atrium Health – Lincoln.
He was born April 9, 1947 in Lincoln County and was the son of the late Forest Edward and Celestine Avis Poole Alexander. In addition to his parents, wife, Diane Hager Alexander preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory:

Daughter: Trina Gantt and husband, Jimmy of Stanley

2 Sons: Mark Alexander and wife, Mary of Oxford; Timmy Alexander and wife, Heather of Stanley

2 Brothers: Randy Alexander of Maiden; Ronnie Alexander of Concord

5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren

No services will be held at this time.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Alexander Family.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019
