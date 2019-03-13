Home

Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Claremont, NC
View Map
Gary Wayne Null


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Wayne Null Obituary
Gary Wayne Null, 74, of Conover passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Carolina caring in Sherrills Ford. Born December 23, 1944 in Catawba County to the late James and Colleen Wilson Null. Gary was a US Army veteran and served in Vietnam and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont.

He is survived by:

Wife of 46 years: Martha Sherrill Null of the home

2 Sisters-in-law: Louise Sherrill of Claremont and Elizabeth "Libby" Overcash and husband Allen of Conover

Brother-in-law: Coy Sherrill of Claremont

A number of cousins

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont with Reverend Peggy Stout officiating. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Post 16.

Memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658, Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 2nd Ave NE, Conover, NC 28613 or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3214 Catawba St, Claremont, NC 28610.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
