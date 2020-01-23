|
Gilbert (Gib) Link Bolick, age 76, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Conover Nursing & Rehab following a brief illness.
Gib was born on August 28, 1943 in Catawba County, to the late John Woodrow Bolick and Frances (Sis) Moser Bolick.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Lanier Bolick of the home; daughter, Anna Bolick Smith and husband, Bryan of Claremont, NC; and grandson, Ian Smith of Claremont, NC.
Other survivors include his brother, Art Bolick and wife, Lynn of Salisbury, NC; nephews, Brad Bolick and wife, Wendy and children Alyssa and Caden of Davidson, NC, and John Paul Bolick and wife, Laura and children Holden and Christian of Weaverville, NC; sister-in-law, Carolyn Steed and husband, Dwight of High Point, NC; nieces, Amy Bibbens and children Jackson and Caroline of Claremont, CA, and Elizabeth Lynch and husband, Tim and son Anderson of High Point, NC. He is also survived by many cousins and close friends.
Gib attended Bunker Hill High School and Appalachian State University. He was retired from Acosta Sales and Management. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and as a Sunday School Superintendent. Gib was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Yankees and Appalachian State University sports.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3216 West Main St. in Claremont, NC on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Gary Haddock officiating. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Preschool Program or St. Mark's Organ Fund, PO Box 550, Claremont, NC 28610
Condolences may be sent to the Bolick family at www.drumfh-conover.com
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the social worker, nurses, CNA's, therapist and all other staff members at Conover Nursing and Rehab for their care, kindness and support during his short stay.
The Bolick family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Jan. 24, 2020