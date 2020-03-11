Home

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 267-5740
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery
Claremont, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Beth Eden Lutheran Church
Newton, NC
Burial
Following Services
St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery
Claremont, NC
Glenda (Setzer) Yount


1947 - 2020
Glenda (Setzer) Yount Obituary
Glenda Setzer Yount, age 72, of Newton, NC, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. Glenda was born on June 2, 1947, in Newton to the late Glenn Long ("Doc") Setzer and Martha Frances Setzer.

Glenda was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked in banking for more than 30 years, and was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton. Glenda loved music, dancing, and fun of all kinds with friends she held close to her heart. She was a fiercely loyal friend, generous and kind, passionate and tenacious. Above all, Glenda loved her family. She was a devoted daughter to her late parents, and she cherished her daughter and loved her grandchildren beyond words. All who were loved by Glenda were blessed with a great gift.

She is survived by her daughter April Nicole Williams (née Yount), son-in-law Jonathan Derrick Williams, and two grandchildren, Seth Glenn Williams and Cora Elizabeth Williams, all of Saxapahaw, NC, as well as her dear friends, Jackie and Marty Huffman of Newton, NC, Megan Huffman Robertson of Lincolnton, NC, and Sarah Henchey of Chapel Hill, NC.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton with the Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Claremont.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
