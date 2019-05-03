Grace Cockerham, 85, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.



She was born September 3, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Rome William Gregory and Angie Vestal Gregory. Grace was a member of North Newton Baptist Church where she loved the Lord and volunteered her time for more than twenty plus years. She enjoyed painting, gardening, bird watching and traveling to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Grace loved caring for her beloved family and all those around her.



Those left to cherish her memory are;



Husband of 63 years: D.C. Cockerham of the home



Daughters: Rosa Cockerham of Newton

Sarah Cockerham Abernethy and husband Randy of Newton

Martha Cockerham Czupka and husband Ron of Claremont



Brother: James Bruce Gregory and wife Nancy of Jonesville, NC



Sister-In-Law: Dorothy Hayes of Mountain Park, NC



Grandchildren: Amanda Brooks and husband Simon

Matthew Brooks and wife Amber



Great-Grandchildren: India, Malaysia, Ambran, Itzel Grace and Micah



Numerous Nieces and Nephews



A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church. Rev. Curtis Hagler will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are, Mark Gregory, Cliff Walker, Matthew Brooks, Adam Gregory, Joe Honeycutt and Jim Thornton



Memorials may be made to North Newton Baptist Church Senior Adult Fund, 316 W. 21st St., Newton, NC 28658 or Abernethy Laurels, 102 Leonard Ave. Newton NC, 28658.



Condolences may be sent to the Cockerham family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com



The Cockerham family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111 Published in The Observer News Enterprise on May 4, 2019