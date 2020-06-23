Harold Eugene Warren, 68, of Claremont passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1951 in Haywood County to the late Vaughn Ray Warren and Nancy Woodard Warren. Harold was of Baptist faith and owner and operator of Warren Detailing. Harold enjoyed race cars, old cars and watching football and basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Darlene Ledford.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Sister: Christine Medlin of Claremont
Canine Companion: Shaba
Conover Waffle House family
A memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at New Vision Baptist Church, 1115 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Rev. Gerald Robinette will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at New Vision Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Warren family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Warren family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 14, 2020.