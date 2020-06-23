Harold Eugene Warren
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Eugene Warren, 68, of Claremont passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 28, 1951 in Haywood County to the late Vaughn Ray Warren and Nancy Woodard Warren. Harold was of Baptist faith and owner and operator of Warren Detailing. Harold enjoyed race cars, old cars and watching football and basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Darlene Ledford.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Sister: Christine Medlin of Claremont

Canine Companion: Shaba

Conover Waffle House family

A memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at New Vision Baptist Church, 1115 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Rev. Gerald Robinette will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at New Vision Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the Warren family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Warren family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved