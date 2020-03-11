Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lee Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Lee Smith Obituary
Harold Lee Smith, age 66, of Maiden, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Pittsfield, Massachussets.

He is survived by his wife Mary Grainger Smith, son Christopher L. Smith, and grandson Taliesin Smith; sisters Candace S. Moore of Claremont, Judy L. Smith of Catawba, and brother Paul A. Smith of Conover, and numerous nieces (D'Nieces) and nephews (D'Nephews).

He was preceded in death by his father Howard Walter Smith, mother Candace Rogers Smith, and sister Cheryl S. Lutz.

Harold served in the United States Air Force and as a deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff's Department. He was retired from FedEx.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC.

Memorials may be made to Palliative Care and Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at KennethPoeServices.com.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -