Harold Lee Smith, age 66, of Maiden, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Pittsfield, Massachussets.
He is survived by his wife Mary Grainger Smith, son Christopher L. Smith, and grandson Taliesin Smith; sisters Candace S. Moore of Claremont, Judy L. Smith of Catawba, and brother Paul A. Smith of Conover, and numerous nieces (D'Nieces) and nephews (D'Nephews).
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Walter Smith, mother Candace Rogers Smith, and sister Cheryl S. Lutz.
Harold served in the United States Air Force and as a deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff's Department. He was retired from FedEx.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC.
Memorials may be made to Palliative Care and Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at KennethPoeServices.com.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020