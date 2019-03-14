Harry Franklin McRee, age 88, of Newton, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. Born January 18, 1931, in Catawba County, NC, he was the son of the late Clyde Franklin McRee and Iva Gladys Ikerd McRee.



Harry was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, NC, where he had been active as an usher, member of the church council, finance committee, and men's group. He retired as an engineering specialist from General Electric and was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Korean War. Harry was an avid NC State fan and was also a blood donor and a former volunteer for meals on wheels.



In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his son, Mark Franklin McRee.



Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Kathleen Batts McRee of the home; daughter, Tracie M. Wien and husband Kurt of Duluth, GA; sister, Sue M. Watson of Elon, NC; brothers, Donald McRee of Raleigh, NC, Leonard McRee of Davidson, NC, and Samuel McRee of Newton, NC; and grandchildren, Joshua Wien, Erik Wien, and Kent Wien.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Beth Eden Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Eastview Cemetery in Newton, NC, prior to the memorial service.



Condolences may be sent to the McRee family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 North Main Ave., Newton, NC, 28658 or to Abernethy Laurels, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC, 28658.



The McRee family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC. Published in The Observer News Enterprise from Mar. 15 to Apr. 11, 2019