Howard Alexander Smith Jr., 94, of Newton passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road.
He was born December 24, 1925 to the late Howard A. Smith Sr. and Nadean Justus Smith Whitworth. Howard served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and saw service in the Pacific Campaign earning the rank of Sergeant. Most of his adult career was in sales, primarily textiles and carpet. He worked into his early 80s and retired from H&A Carpet in Hildebran, NC. Howard was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Newton and also a member of American Legion Post 16 in Newton since his discharge from the Marine Corps. He was also an avid rock collector.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife of 71 years: Wadine Martin Smith of the home
Son: John H. Smith of Newton
Daughter: Nancy (Buffy) Lail and husband Donnie of Garden City, SC
Grandsons: Eric Lail and wife Holly of Garden City, SC
Corey Lail of Garden City, SC
Great-Grandson: Joseph Alexander Lail of Garden City, SC,
Sister: Betty Lynch of Hickory, NC
Nephew: Tom Herman and wife Jane of Hiddenite, NC.
A service to celebrate Howard's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. Burial with military honors by Catawba Valley Marine Corps League will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 or First United Methodist Church, PO Box 926, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Smith family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020