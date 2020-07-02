James David Lyda, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 23, 1936 in Rutherford County to the late Vernon L. Lyda and Beatrice Calloway Lyda. David was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Taylorsville and a United States Army Veteran. He served as an Associate Pastor at East First Street Baptist Church in Newton, and a Sunday School and Bible study teacher and a choir member at Bethlehem Baptist Church. David loved to read, fish and create wood carvings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Lyda and Donald Lyda; sister, Elizabeth Lyda; grandson, Wayne Bost; and brother-in-law, Clyde Bryant.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife of 36 years: DeRae Benfield Lyda of the home
Son: James V. Lyda and wife Debby of Lincolnton
Daughters: Patricia E. Lyda and husband Sam White of Maiden
Donna L. White of Newton
Sharon L. Turner and husband Jeff of Lincolnton
Cathy K. Shuffler and husband Joe of Valdese
Belinda K. Beach and husband Mike of Bethlehem
Sisters: Helen Bryant of Newton
Crystal Pope and husband Billy of Conover
Grandchildren: Dr. Laurie Lyda, Jamie Lyda and fiance' Suzie, Devin Lyda, Haley Lyda, Evan Bost III and wife April, Texie White, Kelli Shuffler, Justin Shuffler and wife Whitney, Ashley Cazire and husband Ryan
Great-Grandchildren: Evan Bost IV, Kurtis Bost, Lilliana Sigmon, Bennett Shuffler and Brody Shuffler
A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Jesse Lott and Rev. G.E. Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681
Condolences may be sent to the Lyda family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Lyda family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111