James L. Hardin, 93, formerly of Newton, NC, died June 20, 2019, after a short illness. He was born April 10, 1926, in Sparta, NC, to the late Jay Allen and Georgia Lee Corpening Hardin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 yrs. Mabel Wyatt Hardin, formerly of Newton, NC, his sister Ellen Church, his brother William O. (Bill) and his wife Donna, and nephew Allen Hardin. All of Sparta, NC.



James' professional career was spent mostly with Northwestern Bank where he served as Vice President and head of the Newton Branch. He also was a founder and part owner of Suzuki Motorcycles of Newton.



Survivors include daughter Glenda R. and her husband David E. Miller of High Point and their children and spouses, Dr. Virginia Miller and Dr. Alecia Anderson of Omaha, NE, son Matthew D. and Kelly Miller of Raleigh and their son William Wyatt Miller. Sons and daughters-in-law James Fred Hardin and Janice Vance of Morganton, NC and David Wyatt and Sandy Hardin of Claremont, NC and his sons John David and wife Rebecca and their daughters Hillary Elizabeth and Mallory Mabel Hardin of Huntersville NC, and Adam Robert (Hardin) Calloway and his family of Lenoir NC. He is also survived by his longtime companion and recent caregiver Ernestine Helms of Midland, NC. and special cousin Harry Corpening, as well as several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist, 300 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC with receiving following in the Gomedela Room. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Cemetery in Sparta. A memorial service made be held at a later date in Midland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point, NC Tampa, FL 33607.



