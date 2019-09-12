|
Joann Kazee Griesmer, 89, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carolina Caring. Born, May 21st, 1930 she was the daughter of Samuel and Sylvia Kazee. After her only son's death, Darrell Wayne Herald, a US Army Veteran, died in October of 1990, Joann's grandchildren and great grandchildren were her joy in life. She enjoyed spending time with them as often as she could. Joann's main occupation was being a hairdresser for 25 years. Then her and her late husband, Don Griesmer, traveled for many years, all over the country. After which, she retired in Hickory, NC 25 years ago so she could be close to her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren where she spent her final days.
Four sisters Margaret Drenner of Gadsden, AL, Shirley Clower of Gadsden, AL, Letia Workman of Dallas GA, Marilyn Perry of Spartanburg, SC; a brother Paul Kazee of Huntington, WV.; two grandchildren Jason Herald and wife Laura of Newton, Adam Herald and wife Heather of Granite Falls; a special daughter in law Andra Herald Llyod of Charleston, WV; four great grandchildren Madison Herald of Raleigh, Hannah Herald of Newton, Chloe Herald of Granite Falls, and Zoey Herald of Granite Falls survive her.
In addition to her parents, her son Darrell Herald; three sisters Norma Jean Bates, Barbara Jane Browning, Sharon Kay Willingham; and five brothers Max Wayne Kazee, Charles Lane Kazee, Jerry Douglas Kazee, Sam (Butch) Logan Kazee Jr., and Larry Dale Kazee preceded him in death.
The funeral will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Causby officiating. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Hospice at 3975 Robinson Road Newton NC 28658.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019