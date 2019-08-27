|
Joseph Otho Goble, 104, of Newton passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 24, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Born September 10, 1914 in Iredell County, he was the son of the late George Robert and Mary Etta Morrow Goble. He, along with his wife, Katheryn, owned and operated Goble Jewelers for more than thirty years in downtown Newton.
Mr. Goble was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, an avid gardener, a legendary hiker, nature-lover and a man with a servant's heart. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Men's Bible Class for over sixty years. He and Katheryn served on church building teams in various Caribbean islands as part of the church outreach mission. He was the oldest Mason in the state of NC, and a Master Mason of the Catawba Lodge for over seventy years.
Mr. Goble had lived at Abernethy Laurels since 1983, a place he loved and on which he has left an imprint. He cleared and built long stretches of beautiful hiking trails on the grounds. Over the years, he helped several Boy Scouts attain their Eagle rank by supporting them in building additional trails.
Joe loved traveling with his wife and friends, visiting every state in the union and many foreign countries. Later in life, he became a serious hiker. He walked the NC mountains and the Grand Canyon. He founded and led the Walking on the Edge Mountain Hiker's Club, who hiked together for over thirty years. He was ninety-eight when he led his last mountain hike and retired his hiking boots. Joe also enjoyed being a working crewmember on the Heritage, a large sailing schooner in Maine, for several weeks each summer. And he took great pleasure in his regular meeting with the coffee gang at Pin Station, where they solved the world's problems and dispensed great wisdom. Until two years ago, he could be found religiously doing his daily fitness training in the Core Fitness and the "Stretch" exercise programs at Abernethy Laurels.
Joe Goble served as a Sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corps, a veteran of the Battle of Guadalcanal in WII. At his passing, he was one of the few surviving veterans of that campaign. He was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart and the Sharpshooter medal for his service. He has been interviewed for numerous newspaper articles and historical archives. His story is included in the book, Guadalcanal: Starvation Island by Eric Hammel and will be featured in the WWII Museum (Guadalcanal Pavilion) in New Orleans.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents, were his siblings, Euel Robert Goble, Dorothy Goble Miller, Phyllis Goble Propst and Harry Jackson Goble and his cherished wife of sixty-six years, Katheryn Dagenhart Goble.
Joe was a man of quiet grace. He was gentle and kind, a spellbinding storyteller and blessed with a clear and rich memory. He possessed a quick wit and an easy smile. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him.
There is a host of family and friends who loved him dearly and will always hold him fondly in their hearts and memories. He is survived by daughters, Dr. Kay Birkeli (and husband, Dr. Jon Birkeli), Myra Jolly, Kathy Tharpe (and husband, Joe Tharpe), and Dotti Goble; grandchildren, Paul Birkeli (and wife, Monique), Kristin Birkeli Grunewald (and husband, Justin) and Jonathan Tharpe (and wife, Katie); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hayes, Harper and Larsen Birkeli, Birkley and Luke Grunewald and Koley Tharpe; several nieces and nephews, and many, many good friends at Abernethy Laurels and in the community.
The family wishes to thank all the employees and staff at Abernethy Laurels for their loving care, friendship and support for Joe during his long life there.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Newton on September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abernethy Laurels, c/o Benevolent Trust Fund, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658, or the Maintenance Fund of First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.
