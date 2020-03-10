Home

Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
Granite Falls, TX
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
Granite Falls, TX
Joshua Kendall Webb


1985 - 2020
Joshua Kendall Webb Obituary
Joshua Kendall Webb, 34, of Hickory went to be at peace with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 28, 1985 in Sanford, FL. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandfather, the Rev. Charles Webb; his uncle, Bear Baker; and a nephew, Sawyer Gibson.

Josh was the proud owner and president of WebbTex LLC of Dallas Texas. He was an avid Florida State University Football fan and was a member of the inaugural Coastal Carolina Football Team. Josh lived life LARGE! He loved traveling, great food and music, fast cars, and big time sporting events. Above all, he loved his wife, family, and friends in a very LARGE way!

He is survived by his wife, Jade Isenhour Webb (daughter of Mark and Brenda Isenhour); his mother, Donna Baker Webb; his father, Martin Webb and fiancee Beth Austin; his sister, Ashley Webb Gibson and husband Josh; his nephews, Tillman and Bridger; his grandparents, Louise Webb, Richard and Lotus Baker; his great grandfather, Hubert "Pop" Baker, and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Granite Falls with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Mental Health America at mhanational.org.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Webb family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020
