Judeena Rose Spencer Hentscher, age 91, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. Judeena was born in Conover, NC, on June 8, 1928 to the late Clarence Spencer and Lena Sipe Spencer.



She was a faithful member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church MS, and was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Just three weeks ago, she was sewing drapes, and many of her drapes hang from the windows of countless Catawba homes. They are works of art. She loved playing cards with family and friends. Judeena played bridge and participated with the Silvers Sneakers at the YMCA in Conover.



In addition to her parents, Judeena is preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Hentscher in 2003, and a granddaughter, Kristin Hassler.



Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Christine Hockett and husband, George, Sandra Matthews and husband, David, Brenda Borchers and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Shannon Richardson and husband, Tony, Mellanee Welty, Heather Muller and husband, Brett, Scott Younghouse and wife, Jess, Kurt Younghouse and wife, Jessica, Brad Younghouse, Erik Borchers and wife, Lindsey, Ashley Borchers, Stephen Borchers and wife, Angela, and 11 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church MS in Hickory with Rev. David Guelzow and Rev. David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Stephens Lutheran School Scholarship Fund, or Comfort Dog Ministry, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601



Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 20, 2019