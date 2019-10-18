Home

Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
Keith Hefner


1942 - 2019
Keith Hefner Obituary
Keith Hefner, 77, of Conover passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born September 20, 1942 in Catawba County to the late Charlie Vernon Hefner and Alice Lail Hefner. Keith was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. He enjoyed welding, farming, tractors, spending time with family and helping others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Hefner; sisters, Katie Burrus, Aileen Huffman, Ruby Spencer, Betty Ervin, Helen Bumgarner and Ruth Laffon; grandson, Matthew Roseman.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Son: Bryan K. Hefner and wife, Linda of Newton

Daughters: Kim Hefner and husband, Scott Brodnax of Newton
Teresa H. Sigmon of Hickory

Sisters: Vivian Sipe of Clearwater, FL
Lucille Johnson and husband, Carroll of Conover

Grandchildren: Melissa, Mitch, Kyle, Jacob, Daniel, Maggie and Bryce

Great-Grandchildren: Ansley, Alyssa, Maxton, Bentley, Brooklyn and Bella

A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Antoine Lagoutine will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 Saint Johns Church Rd NE,
Conover, NC 28613 or Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association, 3343 Yount Rd., Newton, NC 28658

Condolences may be sent to the Hefner family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Hefner family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019
