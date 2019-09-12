|
Rev. Jonathan Fuller conducted funeral services for Kenneth W. McRee of Cordele at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Warwick United Methodist Church. Members of the family gave words of remembrance about Kenneth and what he had meant in their life. Shonya Shiver, pianist, played soft music for the service. She also played several selections at this time which included "How Great Thou Art"and "Precious Memories." The service was closed with "Amazing Grace" and the benediction. Burial followed in Warwick Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Archie McRee, Adam Langley, Scott McRee, Jeff McRee, Mike McRee, Kaleb McRee and Carter Langley. Kenneth, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Newton, NC, he was the son of the late Fredrick Luther McRee and Maude Elizabeth Setzer McRee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve McRee. Kenneth was Vice President of Manufacturing for Golden Peanut Company and was an active member of Warwick United Methodist Church. Kenneth was an avid golfer, Sunday School teacher and enjoyed working with wood. He made bird houses, adirondack chairs and beautiful furniture. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and granddaddy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jane Hadley McRee, four children, Kelly(Leigh Moss) McRee of Austin, TX, Scott (Terry) McRee of Houston, TX, Mike (Kirstin) McRee of Fishers, IN and Amy (Adam) Langley of Cordele; his brother, Archie McRee of Helena MT; and grandchildren, Kaleb McRee, Naomi McRee, Melia Narazaki-Preston, Zoe Kirkes, Addie Langley, Carter Langley, Hadley Morris and Montravius Adams. He also loved his nephew, Jeff McRee and nieces, Heather McRee and Shannon Zellerhoff. Memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019