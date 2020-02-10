Home

Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
Lee Roy Chandler


1940 - 2020
Lee Roy Chandler Obituary
Lee Roy Chandler, 80, of Claremont passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Jack and Iva Lee Revis Chandler. Lee Roy was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont and owner of Lee Roy's Frame Company Inc. in Catawba. He enjoyed fishing and sponsoring softball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice "Pauline" Shook Chandler.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Sons: Scott Chandler of Newton
Mark Chandler of Claremont

Daughter: Rhonda C. Smith and husband Thomas of Newton

Brothers: Orville Chandler and wife Delinda of Catawba
Johnny Chandler and wife Bobbie Sue of Claremont
Bill Chandler and wife Diane of Maiden

Sisters: Helen C. Fox and husband Boyce of Statesville
Marie Goble and husband Carl of Catawba

Grandchildren: Robert Smith and wife Katherine, Macie Lovette, Matthew Smith, Julia Chandler Coltrain and husband Caleb, Daniel Smith, Madison Chandler, Drew Chandler, Lexie Chandler and Kristin Smith

A service to celebrate Lee Roy's life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1626 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610

Condolences may be sent to the Chandler family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Chandler family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020
