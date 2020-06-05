Leona Rose (Miller) Little
1930 - 2020
Leona Rose Miller Little, age 89, of Catawba, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. She was born September 25, 1930 in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Ray and Willie Bumgarner Miller.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Melvin Grady Little; and sister Shelby Jean Robinson of Swannee, Georgia.

Leona was a lifelong member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served in the choir, Sunday School, and LWML holding various leadership roles. If the door was open she would be there cleaning, preparing and worshipping. In 1948, she began her lifelong career at Ridgeview Hosiery where she remained until its closing in 1999.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Bill Little (Fran) of Catawba, NC, Michael Little (Jeannie) of Conover, NC; brothers, Carlos Ray Miller (Thelma) of Columbia, SC, Jerry Wayne Miller (Bobbie) of Catawba, NC; grandchildren, Michelle Little (Eric Rector) of Conover, NC, Russell Little (Sarah) of Charlotte, NC; Olivia Trollinger (Jamie) of Hickory, NC, Joshua Little (Lauren) of Hickory, NC; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Bruno, Austin Bruno, Jacob Bruno, Anniston Houston, Jackson Little, Ella Little, Ethan Rector, and Charley Little.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Providence Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Greg Alms of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating. Mrs. Little will lie in state at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main Street, Catawba from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. for friends to view prior to the service. The family will not be present at the viewing.

Condolences may be sent to the Little family at www.drumfh-conover.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, PO Box 187, Catawba, NC 28609 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

The Little family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.

Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jul. 3, 2020.
