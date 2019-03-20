Lloyd Franklin ("Frank") Williams, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on March 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Born June 29, 1936 in Troy, NC to Lloyd Smith Williams and Thelma Louise Maske Williams, he was husband to Margaret Hedgepeth Matthews; father to Teresa Williams and Paige Williams (John Sylvester); stepfather to Scott Matthews (Tina) and Michael Matthews (Amy); grandfather to Noah, Katherine, Phillip, Olivia, Benjamin, and Jackson; and brother to Alice Walter (Marty). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Davis Williams, and brother, Jerry Williams (Sylvia). After serving in the army and teaching junior high school, he worked in the insurance industry for many years. He loved teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, reading, playing bridge, and regaling others with his gifted storytelling, but nothing was more important to him than family. He was a loving father and grandfather, a devoted husband, a good friend and neighbor, a follower of Christ, a proud American, and an all-around great guy. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 1:45 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 725 W. 13th St, Newton, NC, with a memorial service celebrating Frank's life immediately following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at CarolinaCaring.org, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658, to provide hospice services to patients with limited means.



Condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.



The Williams family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary