Lois Riffe Hicks, age 86, of Newton, NC, joined her beloved heavenly husband and family on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Lois was born on June 28, 1933, in Iaeger, WV, to the late George Riffe and Mamie Riffe.
In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence Hicks; Daughter, Dinah Kay Belcher; brothers, Charlie and Junior Riffe; sisters, Lucy Blankenship, Louise Falke; grandchild, Brandon Sparks.
She is survived by sons, Lawrence "Buddy" Hicks II and his wife, Linda of Mooresville, Chris Hicks and wife Suzan of Conover; daughters, Phyllis Ballengee and husband, Jerry of Newton, Brenda Akers and husband, Troy of Bluefield, WV; brother, Henry Riffe; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and son-in-law Dennis Belcher.
Lois was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The greatest joy of her life was her grandbabies and cooking for her family. She was active in all aspects of her church.
A service of remembrance will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, Catawba, NC on Friday February 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. Pastor Travis Triplett will officiate with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00- 2:45 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, 1786 Mathis Church Rd., Catawba, NC 28609
Condolences may be sent to the Hicks family at www.drumfh-conover.com
The Hicks family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020