Reverend Luther Lavern Knauff, age 97, of Conover, NC, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh. Born July 23, 1922 in Venus, PA, he was the son of the late Rev. George M. Knauff and Luella Wagner Knauff.
Luther graduated from Capital University and Trinity Seminary in Columbus, OH, and was ordained as a Lutheran pastor on June 9, 1946. During his 41-year pre-retirement ministry, he served congregations in Warren, MI, Wexford, PA, Chatfield, OH, North Tonawanda, NY, and Newton, NC. After retirement in 1987, he engaged in interim and visitation pastorates at several Catawba County churches, and provided pulpit supply at 110 different Lutheran churches in North Carolina over a span of 25 years.
In addition to his work in churches as a pastor, he also served the community in many ways, including positions with the Catawba Valley Lutheran Fellowship and the Catawba County Historical Society. One of his favorite activities was singing for many years with his wife Mildred as a member of the Catawba Valley Community Chorus. Luther was also an avid gardener and an extremely knowledgeable baseball fan.
Luther was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Albrecht Knauff; and sons Philip and Craig Knauff. Left to cherish his memory are daughter Karen Pairan and husband Ron; daughter Lois Knauff and husband Michael Maness; son Mark Knauff and wife Joy; grandchildren Tom, Tim, Lisa, Scott, Michelle, Kelly, and Philip, with their respective spouses; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Judy Drysdale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 from 6:00-7:30 PM at Drum Funeral Home in Conover.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd, Newton, NC, 28658.
