Martha Jean Pope Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.



Born October 28, 1942 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Tate William Pope and Gladys Roxanna Crawford.



Jean worked many years in banking with First National Bank, First Union, Wachovia and retired from Wells Fargo Bank. She also enjoyed dancing being with family and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Edgar Lee Miller; sister, Phyllis Neuen; and great-grandaughter, Scarlett Vazquez.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Darin T. Miller of Hickory, Dwayne E. Miller and wife, Mercy of Hickory; brothers, Todd Pope and wife, Rita of Claremont, Bobby Pope and wife, Cindy of Claremont; sister, Glenda Shook of Newton; grandchildren, Tony Miller, Cynthia Miller and fiancé, Randy Vazquez; great-grandchildren, Summer Brooks, Karmyne Vazquez, Jeremiah Vazquez, and Edgar Osiris Vazquez.



The funeral will be 2:00 p.m, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, with Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton.



Memorials may be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.



Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on July 6, 2019