Martha Jo Cline Drum, age 81, of Newton, NC, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Martha Jo was born on February 21, 1938, in Rock Hill, SC, to the late Robert Joezell Cline and Catherine Marvin Coon Cline.
In addition to her parents, Martha Jo was preceded in death by her husband Boyd Hawn Drum of 53 years, who was the love of her life and her brother, Charles Robert Cline.
She is survived by her son, Robert Durant Drum and wife Dana; daughters, Dianne Drum Fulbright and husband Michael, and Cynthia Louise Drum Gabriel; grandchildren, Adam Boyd Gabriel and wife Kristin, Kylie Michele Gabriel, Sarah Catherine Drum, Daniel Robert Drum, Rebekah Elizabeth Drum, and Joezell Marcus Fulbright; great-grandchildren, Jacob Ramsey Gabriel and Harrison Boyd Gabriel.
Martha Jo was a long-time member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church and was very active in all aspects of the church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Martha graduated from Newton-Conover High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. She was an active volunteer in the Newton community. She was an avid entrepreneur throughout her lifetime, working with her family in numerous businesses up to her death. In addition to her loving family, her Midstate Mills family was dear to her heart. She was very proud of the Outstanding Young Woman in America appointment.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with Rev. Marcus Ollis and Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Drum family at www.drumfh-conover.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to: , Foothills Office, 228 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC 28601.
The Drum family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020