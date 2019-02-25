Martin Everitt Burrows, age 94, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms Methodist Retirement Community in Black Mountain, NC.



Born May 26, 1924 in Glen Rock, New Jersey to the late Walter G. and May E. Burrows, he was raised in Ridgewood, NJ and graduated from Ridgewood, NJ high school and Drexel University Philadelphia, PA. Martin served in Europe during WWII and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award.



After college, Mr. Burrows was employed by General Electric and later transferred to Hickory, NC in 1955. He left General Electric in 1962 to start what became Martin E. Burrows Associates an engineering firm in Hickory, NC.



He retired in 1989 and continued living in Newton, NC until moving to Givens Highland Farms Methodist Retirement Community in 2017.



Martin had been an avid train enthusiast since his boyhood and took pride in being an Eagle Scout. A lifelong Methodist, as a resident of Newton he became an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Mr. Burrows was also active in Rotary and served on the board of Peoples Bank. He was a supporter of local, regional, and national charities.



After retirement he would be at Pin Station in Newton enjoying a cup of coffee and conversation almost daily.



Left to cherish his memory are many nieces, nephews and friends.



Martin Everitt Burrows, a friend to many, was a true gentleman. He was and is appreciated and will be missed.



Following Martin's directives, no services will be held. However, you might visit Pin Station to enjoy a cup of coffee and meet old friends.



Martin was ready,

His train was coming.

No need for baggage,

He just got on board.



Online condolences may be sent to the Burrows family at www.drumfh-conover.com.



The Burrows family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary