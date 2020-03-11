|
|
Mary Louise Bolton Salzer, age 89, formerly of El Cajon, CA, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020
at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC. where she had been a resident since 2013. Born on August 04, 1930
in Los Angeles, CA., she was the daughter of James Bolton and Pansy Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Salzer; and a brother,
James Bolton Jr., a World War II veteran and former US Army pilot.
Mary was a lifelong resident of California. She retired as a Loan Officer with Bank of America, was a longtime
Election Officer and volunteered for the Salvation Army. She was a lover of animals all her life and rescued
numerous cats and dogs in her lifetime who became her beloved pets and children.
She will be interred with her late husband, Edward, a veteran World War II Navy pilot, at the Ft. Rosencrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. The cemetery overlooks the San Diego Bay and the city on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020