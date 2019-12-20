|
|
Mrs. Mary Ruth Lane Steelmon Schell, 85, wife of the late E. Hampton Schell, of Hickory, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Born on October 3, 1934, in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and J. Ruth Marlowe Lane.
Mrs. Schell graduated from Newton-Conover High School and Catawba Valley Community College receiving a degree with honors in Business Administration. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, where she was Treasurer of the Morning Mission Group for a number of years and also helped with several other functions of the church. She was a past member of the YMCA, enjoying water exercise and yoga classes. Mrs. Schell also enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She and her late husband, Hampton Schell, enjoyed travels to other countries including; London, Paris, Italy, Spain, Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as numerous cruises. Mrs. Schell retired from the former Alcatel Telecommunications Cable, Inc. in Claremont after serving 15 years as Payroll and Benefits Administrator. While there she received the Total Quality Award for Excellence.
She is survived by son Allan Randall "Randy" Steelmon of Hickory, NC; stepson Stanley A. Schell of Missouri; daughter-in law Beth Steelmon of Hickory, NC; 8 grandchildren, Brian Steelmon and his wife Danette of Elon, NC, Jody Davis and her husband Adam of Mebane, NC, Emily Keck and her husband Page of Mebane, NC, Joshua Steelmon and his wife Melissa of Lincolnton, NC, Jeremy, Rebecca, and Michael Steelmon of Hickory, NC, Stanley Schell Jr. and his wife Stacie of Maiden, NC; 11 great-grandchildren, Zackery, Justus, and Georgia Steelmon, Aeryal Ceaser and Cameron Davis, Triston and Ella Keck, Maverick Steelmon, Dana, Taylor, and Andrea Schell, and a very special friend of 50 plus years, Ruby Williams of Easton, MD, formerly of Conover.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband E. Hampton Schell; her former husband, Gurney A. Steelmon; two sons, Aaron G. Steelmon and Timothy W. Steelmon; brother's E. Eugene Lane and Richard F. Lane; sister Irene E. Cumbee; great-grandchildren twin infants Hardin and Marin Steelmon.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, with Reverend Peggy Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ c/o Building Fund, 217 2nd Avenue N.E., Conover, NC 28613 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to the Schell family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The Schell family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019