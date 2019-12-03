Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Ledbetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew O’Neal Ledbetter


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew O’Neal Ledbetter Obituary
Matthew O'Neal Ledbetter, 11, of Newton passed away unexpectedly in his parents' arms on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Duke Children's Hospital in Durham.

He was born November 25, 2008 in Forsyth County to Neal and Misty Ledbetter. Matthew was a student at Conover School and attended Olivet Baptist Church and The Cove Church online. Matthew was a sweet boy and loved by many.

He was given no chance at life at eighteen weeks pregnant and thankfully the words can't and will not were not something he liked hearing and loved proving doctors wrong. Mom and Dad wanted him to have every chance possible at life and left him in the hands of the Lord from the day he was born with pastor Mike Ainsworth officiating his dedication in the NICU. He was given a second chance at life in 2017 when his loving Dad shared the gift of life through kidney donation. He lived a blessed, fulfilling and happy life for 11 years.

Although Matthew was born with limitations, he lived a limitless life as his parents, brother, grandparents and friends made sure he was included in everything possible. He loved swimming in his pool with his friends, that was provided by MAW, Abernethy Laurels and Kemp Sigmon Builders. He loved snow tubing, sledding, riding his tricycle, his power wheels, wild thing, riding roller coasters and anything that was fast and spins. Matthew loved riding in the golf cart with his Papaw and dance parties with his parents, Mamaw Vera, nurses and snuggles. He loved superheroes and was our superman. Matthew was chosen for a trip through Ace & TJ's Grin Kids to Disney where he finally met his favorite Disney Character, Mickey and his favorite rides were Kali River Rapids and Dumbo.

We are crushed as a family at his sudden loss, but are overwhelmed and so thankful for all the love we have received this week. We would like to thank all that have helped us care for our sweet boy for the last 11 years as you have helped him live his limitless life.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great- grandparents, Elsie and Richard Day, Clarence and Beatrice McCoy; paternal great-grandparents, James (Jim) Ledbetter, Roger and Virginia Ham.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Parents: Neal and Misty Ledbetter of the home

Brother: Cody Ledbetter of Ashburn VA

Maternal Grandparents: Vera Day and David Mayberry, Doug Harrington and Terry McCoy

Paternal Grandparents: Jim and Rita Ledbetter, Cindy Ham

Great-Grandparents: Marie Ledbetter and Anne High

Many aunts and uncles, including Nick Ledbetter, Michael Ledbetter, Melissa and Jamie Cleary, Samantha and Jason Adkins, Wanda and Keith Beavers, Anthony Day, Kevin and Lisa High

His home nurses that have provided his care for many years, Pat Longworth, Melissa Dotson, Olivia Falco, Jessica Price, Laurie Gilpen, Andrea Wagner, Nancy Simon, Barbara Rose, Trish Brick-Crosby, the staff of Brenner Children's Hospital and Duke Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Matthew's special friends, Colton Craver, Sadie Lou Hinson, Ryan Dilger, Matthew Stikeleather, Mylee, Sam and McKenzie Martin, Jacob White, William McDaniel, Izzy and Lilly Wayne and Emma Talley

A service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. Rev. Matt Rummage will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Cody Ledbetter, Noah High, Bradley Slaughter, Mason High, Wesley Sites and Bradley Setzer.

Memorials may be made to Joubert Syndrome Foundation, JSRDF c/o Jon Morgan, 414 Hungerford Drive, Suite 252, Rockville, MD 20850 or Ace & TJ's Grin Kids, 631 Brawley School Rd., Suite 300, PMB 121,
Mooresville, NC 28117 or , 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Friendz of Kenz, 1829 Kenmore Dr, Statesville, NC 28625

Condolences may be sent to the Ledbetter family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Ledbetter family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -