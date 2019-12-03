|
Matthew O'Neal Ledbetter, 11, of Newton passed away unexpectedly in his parents' arms on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Duke Children's Hospital in Durham.
He was born November 25, 2008 in Forsyth County to Neal and Misty Ledbetter. Matthew was a student at Conover School and attended Olivet Baptist Church and The Cove Church online. Matthew was a sweet boy and loved by many.
He was given no chance at life at eighteen weeks pregnant and thankfully the words can't and will not were not something he liked hearing and loved proving doctors wrong. Mom and Dad wanted him to have every chance possible at life and left him in the hands of the Lord from the day he was born with pastor Mike Ainsworth officiating his dedication in the NICU. He was given a second chance at life in 2017 when his loving Dad shared the gift of life through kidney donation. He lived a blessed, fulfilling and happy life for 11 years.
Although Matthew was born with limitations, he lived a limitless life as his parents, brother, grandparents and friends made sure he was included in everything possible. He loved swimming in his pool with his friends, that was provided by MAW, Abernethy Laurels and Kemp Sigmon Builders. He loved snow tubing, sledding, riding his tricycle, his power wheels, wild thing, riding roller coasters and anything that was fast and spins. Matthew loved riding in the golf cart with his Papaw and dance parties with his parents, Mamaw Vera, nurses and snuggles. He loved superheroes and was our superman. Matthew was chosen for a trip through Ace & TJ's Grin Kids to Disney where he finally met his favorite Disney Character, Mickey and his favorite rides were Kali River Rapids and Dumbo.
We are crushed as a family at his sudden loss, but are overwhelmed and so thankful for all the love we have received this week. We would like to thank all that have helped us care for our sweet boy for the last 11 years as you have helped him live his limitless life.
He is preceded in death by his maternal great- grandparents, Elsie and Richard Day, Clarence and Beatrice McCoy; paternal great-grandparents, James (Jim) Ledbetter, Roger and Virginia Ham.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Parents: Neal and Misty Ledbetter of the home
Brother: Cody Ledbetter of Ashburn VA
Maternal Grandparents: Vera Day and David Mayberry, Doug Harrington and Terry McCoy
Paternal Grandparents: Jim and Rita Ledbetter, Cindy Ham
Great-Grandparents: Marie Ledbetter and Anne High
Many aunts and uncles, including Nick Ledbetter, Michael Ledbetter, Melissa and Jamie Cleary, Samantha and Jason Adkins, Wanda and Keith Beavers, Anthony Day, Kevin and Lisa High
His home nurses that have provided his care for many years, Pat Longworth, Melissa Dotson, Olivia Falco, Jessica Price, Laurie Gilpen, Andrea Wagner, Nancy Simon, Barbara Rose, Trish Brick-Crosby, the staff of Brenner Children's Hospital and Duke Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Matthew's special friends, Colton Craver, Sadie Lou Hinson, Ryan Dilger, Matthew Stikeleather, Mylee, Sam and McKenzie Martin, Jacob White, William McDaniel, Izzy and Lilly Wayne and Emma Talley
A service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. Rev. Matt Rummage will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Cody Ledbetter, Noah High, Bradley Slaughter, Mason High, Wesley Sites and Bradley Setzer.
Memorials may be made to Joubert Syndrome Foundation, JSRDF c/o Jon Morgan, 414 Hungerford Drive, Suite 252, Rockville, MD 20850 or Ace & TJ's Grin Kids, 631 Brawley School Rd., Suite 300, PMB 121,
Mooresville, NC 28117 or , 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Friendz of Kenz, 1829 Kenmore Dr, Statesville, NC 28625
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019