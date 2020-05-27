Melba Jean Cannon Atkinson, age 66, of Newton, went home peacefully to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence from an extended illness.
Born April 8, 1954 in Valdese, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph James "Jim" Cannon and Betty Sue Cannon Cannon.
Melba was a stay at home mother, an Office Manager at Sunrise Appliance in Hickory and an Accounts Payable clerk at Newton Conover City Schools. She graduated from Hudson High School and Catawba Valley Community College. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, where she taught Sunday School.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur A. "Alex" Atkinson of the home; a son, Robbie Atkinson and wife, Jennifer of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Brenda Killian and husband, Billy of Taylorsville, NC and Lorraine Burns and husband, Bill of Granite Falls, NC; brothers, Dennis Cannon and wife, Sherry of Taylorsville, NC and Donald Cannon of Granite Falls, NC; two grandsons, Liam and Brady Atkinson of Charlotte; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th Street Pl SW, Conover, NC 28613; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658; Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave, Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204 or to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10016.
The Atkinson family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
Published in Observer News Enterprise from May 27 to Jun. 25, 2020.