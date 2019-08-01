Home

Michael Shannon Atkins


1972 - 2019
Michael Shannon Atkins Obituary
Michael Shannon Atkins, age 47, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence. Born July 1, 1972, in Sarasota County, FL, he is the son of Billy Atkins, Jr. and wife Liz of Ocala, FL and Terrie Lee Moore Reeve of Hiddenite, NC.

Michael attended First Baptist Church in Newton, NC and had worked for Wood Products in Taylorsville, NC and for over 20 years for Wal-Mart in Hickory, NC. He loved animals and enjoyed attending local car shows.

Michael was preceded in death by his dad, Gerald W. Reeve, Sr.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Lisa Branton Atkins of Newton, NC; daughters, Emily Burton of Nashville, TN and Katie Burton of Newton, NC; son, Kyle Burton of Newton, NC; brothers, Timothy J. Atkins and wife Paula of Hickory, NC, Gerald W. Reeve, Jr. of Stony Point, NC, Shaun D. Reeve and wife Renee of Connelly Springs, NC, Richard G. Reeve and Michael W. Reeve, both of CA, and Danny Atkins of Ocala, FL; granddaughter, Taydem Burton; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nephews; and his precious dog "Luna".

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Newton, NC with Pastor Tommy Hullette officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the Atkins family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602.

The Atkins family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019
