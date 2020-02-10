|
Nancy Ann Gantt Killian, age 87, of Newton, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2020 at Conover Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born April 10, 1932 in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clay Gantt and Lillie Combs Gantt.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church in Newton where she was active in the choir and many other church activities. Nancy retired from the Public Works Department of the City of Newton and worked at Lucy-Lou Dress Shop in Newton. She worked for her father at Gantt's Grocery for many years. A woman of many talents, she was a wedding director, loved helping people and enjoyed playing Bridge.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Major Jack Clay Gantt; and brother-in-law, Ernest Troutman.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, Joe Killian; son, Clay Killian and wife, Carrie; daughter, Jane White and husband, Ed; sister, Betty Jane Troutman; sister-in-law, Patricia Gantt; grandchildren, Brandi Moss, Jamie Moss; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Chance, Maverick; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Josh Sherfey and Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. Burial will follow Eastview Cemetery in Newton, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the Killian family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: First United Methodist Church, 300 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC 28658 or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
The Killian family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
