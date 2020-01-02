|
Nancy Labs Simmons, 80, of Conover passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road.
She was born January 27, 1939 in Bucks County, PA to the late Robert and Grace Fluck Labs. Nancy was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. She was a former member of Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory where she served as Sunday School teacher. Nancy sang in the choir at various churches for over 40 years. She enjoyed watching sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Patrick Simmons and sister, Carol Olaerts.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Husband of 56 years: Larry Simmons of the home
Son: Michael Simmons and wife Susan of Hickory
Daughter: Dawn Simmons Yount of Granite Falls
Brother: Bob Labs of Perkasie, PA
Brothers-In-law: Mike Wellborn of Conover
Ken Simmons and wife Pat of Newton
Sister-In-law: Peggy May and husband Buddy of Lilborn, GA
Grandchildren: Gregory Scott Petrea Jr. and Mikaela Simmons
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th Street SW, Conover, NC 28613 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
