Nellie Virginia Litton Salyers, age 87, of Conover passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Conover Nursing & Rehab. Nellie was born October 9, 1932 in Russell County, VA to the late Paris Jay and Virginia Duncan Litton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Lee Salyers;
She is survived by:
5 Daughters: Judy White of Conover, Goldie Litton of Newton, Shelby Lail and Teresa Salyers, both of Conover and Sandra Salyers of Newton
3 Sons: Bobby Litton and Charlie Litton, both of Newton and Randy Salyers of Conover
17 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Rev. David Crump officiating. Inurnment will be at Eastview Cemetery in Newton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00- 10:45 a.m.
Memorials may be made to: Conover Nursing & Rehab or Caldwell Hospice.
Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Salyers family.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020