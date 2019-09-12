|
Nora (Cricket) Isaac Sigmon, 83, of Claremont passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 24, 1935 in Catawba County to the late Henry Kermit Isaac and Mary Abernathy Isaac Little. Cricket was a member of the Intercontinental Church of God in Claremont. She enjoyed flower gardening, mowing the lawn and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herbert (Jr.) W. Sigmon Jr.; sons, Kim Wesley Sigmon and David Garner Sigmon; grandmother, Berdie Huffman Isaac.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Son: Herbert (Butch) W. Sigmon III and wife Darlene of Claremont
Daughters: Fredonna (Donnie) S. Bumgarner and husband James of Claremont
Sherry R. Sigmon of Claremont
Honey Dee S. Hedrick and husband Paul of Claremont
Sisters: Marilyn Osborn of West Jefferson
Carolyn Calhoun of West Jefferson
Jannie S. Rockett of Claremont
Mary Ann Isaac of SC
Grandchildren: Mary K. Bumgarner, J.C. Bumgarner, Jr and wife Barbara, Wiley Sigmon, IV, Adam Sigmon, Kimberly S. Farmer and husband Chris, DJ Sigmon, Jr., Belynda H. McKaraher and husband Andrew, Makayla Hedrick
Great-Grandchildren: Robert J. Blalock and wife Niya, William M. Shook, James A. Bumgarner, Jacob D. Bumgarner, Alyssa Sigmon, Katelynn Sigmon, Elizabeth Sigmon, Wiley (Jr.) Sigmon V, Noah Sigmon, Brison Sigmon, Corban Sigmon, Brendalynn McKaraher, Harley Shook, Anthony Farmer, Lathon Farmer, Kalley Farmer, Colten Farmer, Mason Farmer, Levi Farmer
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Nathan Ross, Nick Ross, Chris Tucker, Sophia Rose Blalock, Zeakial James Blalock
Her loving dog "Sugar" of 9 years
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. Elder Jim Pinnix will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Sigmon family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019