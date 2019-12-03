|
Norma Jean Matthews, 89, of Claremont passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born September 28, 1930 in Catawba County to the late Ralph Sydney and Margaret Little Matthews. Norma was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Ralph Matthews; twin baby boys; brothers Ralph Little Matthews and Charles Matthews; sisters Doreen Lail, Mary Ellen Matthews, Carolyn Villard and Catherine Sigmon; sisters-in-law Brenda Matthews and Irene Matthews; brother-in-law Robert Waldrop, Buck Lail, Hugh Sigmon.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Husband of 70 years: Gerald "Dootes" Junius Matthews of the home
Sons: Bryce Junius Matthews and wife Joann of Conover
Kevin Mark Matthews and wife Kay of Claremont
Daughter: Gail Matthews Goble of Conover
Brother: Glenn Matthews of Conover
Sisters: Edna Ledford and husband Larry of Hickory
Helen Waldrop of Mobile, AL
Grandchildren: Wendy Goble Eckard, Darren Matthews and wife Carolyn, Kenneth Bryce Matthews
Great-Grandchildren: Katlynn Eckard Hall and husband Jeffery, Kerstyn Bryanne Eckard, Kelsye Leianne Eckard, Kasy Matthews, Allicyn Matthews, Colten Matthews, Coriona Matthews and Skylar Matthews
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Paislee Taytum Eckard
Step-Great-Great-Grandchild: Bella Hall
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Kevin A. Graudin and Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Matthews family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Matthews family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019