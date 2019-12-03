Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Matthews


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Matthews Obituary
Norma Jean Matthews, 89, of Claremont passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1930 in Catawba County to the late Ralph Sydney and Margaret Little Matthews. Norma was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Ralph Matthews; twin baby boys; brothers Ralph Little Matthews and Charles Matthews; sisters Doreen Lail, Mary Ellen Matthews, Carolyn Villard and Catherine Sigmon; sisters-in-law Brenda Matthews and Irene Matthews; brother-in-law Robert Waldrop, Buck Lail, Hugh Sigmon.

Those left to cherish her memory are;

Husband of 70 years: Gerald "Dootes" Junius Matthews of the home

Sons: Bryce Junius Matthews and wife Joann of Conover
Kevin Mark Matthews and wife Kay of Claremont

Daughter: Gail Matthews Goble of Conover

Brother: Glenn Matthews of Conover

Sisters: Edna Ledford and husband Larry of Hickory
Helen Waldrop of Mobile, AL

Grandchildren: Wendy Goble Eckard, Darren Matthews and wife Carolyn, Kenneth Bryce Matthews

Great-Grandchildren: Katlynn Eckard Hall and husband Jeffery, Kerstyn Bryanne Eckard, Kelsye Leianne Eckard, Kasy Matthews, Allicyn Matthews, Colten Matthews, Coriona Matthews and Skylar Matthews

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Paislee Taytum Eckard

Step-Great-Great-Grandchild: Bella Hall

A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Kevin A. Graudin and Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658

Condolences may be sent to the Matthews family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Matthews family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -