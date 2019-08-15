|
Norma Jean Brown Navarre, 86, of Sherrills Ford passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
She was a gift from heaven, born January 31, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to the late Zeke Bartlett Brown and Mary Francis Snell Brown. Norma was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. She married Felix A. (Al) Navarre on March 9, 1972 and started a new path of wonderment and exploration which became her lifestyle. Norma loved life, God, her family and her church where she felt God's presence. Her need to honor God guided her to become a counselor for molested children and adults. She worked diligently to help each one she met and considered this calling a blessing from God and was recognized as Woman of The Year by her peers. Norma was happiest when traveling and seeing all that God had made for us to enjoy. She was on the state staff for Good Sam Camping Clubs of North Carolina and a member of Queen City Campers. Norma was always excited about the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Husband,lover and friend for 47 years: Felix A. (Al) Navarre of the home
Sons: Keith Edwin Navarre and wife Sherry of Beaufort, SC
Edward Lenz of Arlington, TX
Glenn Warren Lenz and wife Amanda of Waynesville, NC
Daughters: Jean Borhman of Boone, NC
Cheryl Culp of Burlington, VT
Brother: Robert Lee Brown and wife Denise of Columbia, MO
Thirteen Grandchildren
Twenty-one Great-Grandchildren
One Great- Great-Grandchild
A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Rev. David Green will officiate. A private burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
Condolences may be sent to the Navarre family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Navarre family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019