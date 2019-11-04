|
Patricia "Patti" Millsaps Spann, 65, of Hickory passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
She was born September 15, 1954 to the late Rev. James Millsaps and to Betty Nicholson Millsaps of Virginia. Patti enjoyed life and had a deep love for her family and the many friends she made over the years. She was kind and caring to all she met. Patti was a loving grandmother to her granddaughters, they were the light of her life. Patti was employed for twenty six years with Walmart in Conover.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Millsaps.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Her husband of 41 years: David Spann of the home
Sons: Daniel Spann of Wilmington
Jason and husband Ronnie Lail of Charlotte
Two vibrant and loving granddaughters: Emma and Cora Spann
Mother: Betty Millsaps of VA
Sister: LouAnn Oliveira
Brothers: Tim Millsaps
Michael Millsaps
Numerous nieces and nephews
A memorial service to celebrate Patti's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. Rev. Tim Shook will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Condolences may be sent to the Spann family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Spann family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019