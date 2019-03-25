Pauline Gilleland Drum, age 96 of Maiden passed away at her residence on Monday, March 25, 2019.



Born May 20, 1922 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Lattie Garfield and Hettie Eugene Robinson Gilleland. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Pauline was a graduate of Sherrills Ford High School. Pauline became very active in researching her family tree. She was proud of her heritage and had many years of pleasure as the family genealogist. Pauline volunteered at the V.A. Hospital in Salisbury, NC. In addition to her parents, husband Fred Long Drum; brother, Lattie G. Gilleland, Jr.; sister, Josephine G. Schronce and two nephews, Danny & Michael Gilleland preceded her in death.



Left to cherish her memory:



Sister-in-Law: Laura Sigmon Gilleland



Nieces & Nephews: Judy, Terry, Steven, Donna & Dianne



A number of great nieces & nephews



A special friend Rita Gail who was always there for her



Special thanks to Linda & Jenny of Carolina Caring.



The funeral service will be held, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Mt. View Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastor Matthew Seagle and Chaplain Bruce Dayton officiating.



Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:15 at the church.



Memorials may be made to: Mt. View Baptist Church, 5045 E. Maiden Road, Maiden, NC 28650 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.



