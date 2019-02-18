Peggy Jean Herman Smith, age 88, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. Born July 8, 1930, in Catawba County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Hayden Herman, Sr. and Orene Shell Herman.



Peggy retired from Superior Petroleum Co. as a bookkeeper and was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, NC, where she had been active in the church choir and Ladies Guild. She had been active helping her husband with the local Boy Scouts and enjoyed being involved in the various activities of her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, C. Douglas Smith; sister, Ethel H. Miller; and brother, C.H. Herman, Jr.



Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Rockette of Conover, NC; sons, Tony Smith and wife Patricia of Lexington, NC, Dwayne Smith of Hickory, NC, and Michael Smith and wife Marianne of Yanceyville, NC; grandchildren, Amy Smith, Matt Smith and wife Katy, Jodie Coffey and husband Josh, Sterling Rockette and wife Mahayla, and Mackenzie Smith; and great-grandchildren, Elliott, Grayson, Everette, and Lily.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Trinity Reformed U.C.C. in Conover, with Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The burial will follow in Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM on Thursday.



Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.drumfh-conover.com.



Memorials may be made to: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.



The Smith family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary