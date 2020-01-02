Home

Penny Denise (Severt) Severt


1954 - 2019
Penny Denise (Severt) Severt Obituary
Penny Denise Laney Severt, age 65, of Maiden passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Penny was born June 21, 1954 in Catawba County to the late Floyd 'Dab" Recil Laney Sr. Penny was a member of St. Paul's Reform Church in Newton. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hugh Severt and a sister, Patty Laney.

She is survived by:

Son: Eric Little and wife Whitney of Maiden

Grandson: Jacob Cole Little

Mother: Ruby "Pat" Ogletree Laney of Maiden

Sister: Sandy Arndt and husband David of Denver

Brother: Recil Laney and wife Sharon of Maiden

A number of nieces and nephews

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Center View Baptist Church in Maiden with Rev. Glenn Sellers officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Paul"s Memorial Garden in Newton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 -1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Severt family.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020
