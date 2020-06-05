Priscilla Dean "Cilla" (Thornburg) Matthews
1932 - 2020
Priscilla Dean "Cilla" Thornburg Matthews, age 88 of Newton, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born March 31, 1932 in Catawba County to the late Freeman and Dorothy Miller Thornburg.

Cilla was a graduate of Clevenger College and Lenoir Rhyne College. She earned her teaching degree while working for Arrow Trademark in the Accounting Department. She taught 7th grade History at Catawba Middle School. When she retired from teaching, she became Office Manager at Hurley Refrigeration until final retirement.

Cilla was a beautiful and talented lady who was an avid reader. She read almost every book on world affairs and history at the public library. However, she was equally conversant on virtually any topic. She enjoyed teaching children, driving her white VW Doodle Bug, spending time with the family, sitting in her garden and playing with her beloved dogs and cats. Her passion was supporting the resuce of abused animals to which she generously donated her energy and resources.

Cilla's older sister, Doris Hurley, passed away five days after Priscilla's death.

She is survived by her sister, Tina Henderson of Newton; nieces, Martha Leatherman and husband, Ron of Granite Falls, and Vivian Souther and husband, Rick of Statesville; nephew, Stephen Lane and wife, Terri of Emerald Isle; 8 great-nieces and nephews; and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery in Newton on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. with Rev. Smith Sharpe officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave., SE, Hickory, NC 28602; Newton Fire Department, 119 S. Brady Ave., Newton, NC 28658 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

The Priscilla Matthews family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.

Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jul. 3, 2020.
