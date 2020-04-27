Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby Obituary
Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby, 90, of Conover entered heaven's gates on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born January 23, 1930 in Catawba County to the late R.C. and Laura Belle Queen Kirby. Pete was a graduate of Hickory High School, Clevenger Business College and was a United States Army veteran. He was president and owner of Alman Furniture Company in Newton for 65 years, and was the longest operating merchant in downtown Newton. Pete also served as the president of the Newton Merchants Association and was a member of the Newton Civitan Club. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton where he served as Sunday School teacher and trustee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Kirby, Ernest Kirby, Gene Kirby and sister, Daisy King.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

His beloved wife of 71 years: Betty Jo Watson Kirby of the home

Sons: Steve Kirby and wife Judy of Catawba
Mike Kirby and wife Sherry of Gastonia

Daughters: Jan Kirby Harris and husband Joel of Newton
Kelli Kaylor and husband Jeff of Claremont

Sister: Pat Cline and husband Bill of Hickory

Twelve Grandchildren

Twenty-four Great-Grandchildren

A private, family memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the prayer garden at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. Rev. Brant R. Hoots will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Kirby family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -