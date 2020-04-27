|
|
Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby, 90, of Conover entered heaven's gates on Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born January 23, 1930 in Catawba County to the late R.C. and Laura Belle Queen Kirby. Pete was a graduate of Hickory High School, Clevenger Business College and was a United States Army veteran. He was president and owner of Alman Furniture Company in Newton for 65 years, and was the longest operating merchant in downtown Newton. Pete also served as the president of the Newton Merchants Association and was a member of the Newton Civitan Club. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton where he served as Sunday School teacher and trustee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Kirby, Ernest Kirby, Gene Kirby and sister, Daisy King.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
His beloved wife of 71 years: Betty Jo Watson Kirby of the home
Sons: Steve Kirby and wife Judy of Catawba
Mike Kirby and wife Sherry of Gastonia
Daughters: Jan Kirby Harris and husband Joel of Newton
Kelli Kaylor and husband Jeff of Claremont
Sister: Pat Cline and husband Bill of Hickory
Twelve Grandchildren
Twenty-four Great-Grandchildren
A private, family memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the prayer garden at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. Rev. Brant R. Hoots will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Kirby family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020