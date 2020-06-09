Randy Carlton Abernathy
1949 - 2020
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Randy Carlton Abernathy, 70 of Claremont, N.C. passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.  He was born August 27, 1949 in Catawba County to the late Paul Abernathy and Betty Jo Loftin Abernathy.  He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Amina Zahra Zniber and brother, Jerry Abernathy. 
 
He was owner and operator of Handy Randy's in Claremont and a member of First United Methodist Church in Conover for many years. Randy had a passion for the outdoors, cooking and his Christmas morning meal where he made his famous creamy rice and red-eyed gravy. He loved to tell jokes and hang out with his friends at the Pool Room in Claremont for Friday morning breakfast.
 
He is survived by:
 
Wife of 50 years:  Jeanne Bolick Abernathy of the home
 
2 daughters:  Dana A. Little and husband, Chip of Claremont, NC
                       Candace A. Zniber and husband, Salim of Newton, NC
 
3 grandchildren:  Aaron Lewis Little
                               Mya Katherine Shook
                             Mack Carlton Little
 
2 sister-in-laws:  Melissa Hunsucker of Claremont
                             Susan Long of Conover
 
Memorial service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Dr. Gary Royals officiating. 
 
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
 
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 235 Conover, N.C. 28613.
 
Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.
 
Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Abernathy family.

Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 9 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
