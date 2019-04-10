Ray "R.C." Helton, Jr., 73 of Granite Falls, passed over on April 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Ray Clyde Helton, Sr. and the late Bertha Sigmon Helton and was born in the Carolina Mills mill village in Newton, NC. He was a man of little physical height but great physical courage who reached for the clouds, spending most of his work life building and repairing television, radio and cell phone towers. He was a man of little material wealth who lived life richly. He was generous to a fault, and never learned to love money. He passed on to his family these traits as well as a strong work ethic, great appreciation for family and awareness of God's ever presence. He is survived by his lifetime friend and former wife of many years, Willadean Clevenger Helton, son Lyndon Ray Helton and his wife Heather, of Granite Falls, daughter Angie Helton Sronce and her husband Chris of Hickory, son Kevin D. Helton of Hickory, daughter Jamie Helton Ottinger of Mooresville, daughter Amy Thomas and her husband Greg of Conover, and grandchildren Faith Sronce, Brenton Harris, John Helton, Abbey Sronce, Elisabeth Thomas, Rebekah Thomas, Graice Ottinger, and Matthew Helton. The family will receive visitors from noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A service of remembrance and celebration will be held in the chapel beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Duane Parker officiating. Memorials may be made in his memory to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1400882. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Ray "R.C." Helton and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary