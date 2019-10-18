Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Mortuary
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
(828) 428-2460
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Marion "Rick" Burke


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Marion "Rick" Burke Obituary
Ricky "Rick" Marion Burke, age 65 of Maiden, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born December 10, 1953 in Catawba County, he was the son of Clifford Laney and Martha Turbyfill Burke. Rick worked many years at both CommScope and Technibilt. As Rick would always say, "TRUMP 2020, Make America Great Again". Brother-In-Law, Danny "Pete" Hood preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory:

Wife of 43 years: Bobbie Jones Burke of the home

2 Sons: Bradley Burke and wife, Jennifer of Catawba; Nick Burke and wife, Katie of Maiden

Parents: Clifford and Martha Burke of Maiden

Sister: Debbie Hood of Maiden

2 Grandchildren: Taylor Leighann Burke & Kennedy Lynn Burke

Mother-In-Law: Joyce Vickers of Maiden

Father-In-Law: Bobby Jones and wife, Vivian of Maiden

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Cousin & Best Friend: Johnny Turbyfill

The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Centerview Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastors Glenn Sellers and Frank Hoyle officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday night, October 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Centerview Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to: Centerview Baptist Church, 3993 E. Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 or Gideons International: www.gideons.org

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Burke Family.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now