Ricky "Rick" Marion Burke, age 65 of Maiden, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence.
Born December 10, 1953 in Catawba County, he was the son of Clifford Laney and Martha Turbyfill Burke. Rick worked many years at both CommScope and Technibilt. As Rick would always say, "TRUMP 2020, Make America Great Again". Brother-In-Law, Danny "Pete" Hood preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory:
Wife of 43 years: Bobbie Jones Burke of the home
2 Sons: Bradley Burke and wife, Jennifer of Catawba; Nick Burke and wife, Katie of Maiden
Parents: Clifford and Martha Burke of Maiden
Sister: Debbie Hood of Maiden
2 Grandchildren: Taylor Leighann Burke & Kennedy Lynn Burke
Mother-In-Law: Joyce Vickers of Maiden
Father-In-Law: Bobby Jones and wife, Vivian of Maiden
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
Cousin & Best Friend: Johnny Turbyfill
The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Centerview Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastors Glenn Sellers and Frank Hoyle officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday night, October 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Centerview Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to: Centerview Baptist Church, 3993 E. Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 or Gideons International: www.gideons.org
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019