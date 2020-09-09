Roberta Mae Handlin, 68, of Newton, NC, passed away Sunday, Sept 6, 202 at (Winston Baptist Hospital) Wake Forest Medical Center after a courageous fight against Leukemia.



She was born February 25, 1952, in Hutchinson, KS, to Robert C. and Loretta Rous Handlin.



Roberta was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints where she sang in the choir and loved her church and church family. She kept God and family first. She loved her gardening and flowers, enjoyed the outdoors. She also tatted, sewed, and made miniature scale models of various replicas of old buildings and bridges, which are displayed at the Newton Library genealogy room. She loved working on genealogy of family and at her job at the Genealogy Room at Newton Library.



She was preceeded in death by her father Robert C. Handlin and Sister Twila Jo Bruce and brother-in-law David Bruce.



Those left to cherish her memory are:



Mother: Loretta R> Handlin of Newton NC

Sisters: Penny Handlin of Newton NC

Lois Ward (Donald) of Maiden NC

Daughter: Carol Blood (David) of Jamestown NC

Son: Christopher Hayes of Advance NC

Grandchildren: Ethan Blood

Aaron Blood

Victoria Blood



A service to celebrate Roberta's life will be held at Catawba Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hickory NC on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm.



Burial will be private.

