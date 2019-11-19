Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-3015
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Corinth Reformed Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Corinth Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Dennis White


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Dennis White Obituary
Rodney Dennis White, 49, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born December 14, 1969 in Valdese, NC, he was the son of Dennis Alvin White and the late Patricia McDuffie White.

Rodney was employed by Technibilt in Newton as an Engineering Technician but his true sense of enjoyment was spending time with and loving his family.

In addition to his father Dennis, Rodney is survived by his wife Crystal Laws White of the home; children: Stephanie "Bren" White and Rodney "Colton" White both of Hickory; brother, Christopher L. White and wife Laurie L. White of Matthews; nieces: Courtney Brittain and husband Cody of Hickory, Anna Kate White of Matthews; nephew, George White of Matthews; great-nieces: Lillian and Layla Brittain, and a great-nephew, Cashton Brittain, all of Hickory.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Paul Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the church.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rodney Dennis White and on-line condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -