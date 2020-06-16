Roy Carl Waters, 84, of Hickory passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1936 in Catawba County to the late Carl Franklin Waters and Elma Story Waters. Roy was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory and a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War as a medic. He was a member of American Legion Post 48, where he served four terms as commander. Roy also served as State Chairman of American Legion baseball for twenty years, and served as athletic director of Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team for twenty-six years. He was inducted into the North Carolina American Legion Hall of Fame in 1997. Roy was a charter and founding member of Mt. View Fire Department where he served for twenty-eight years. He was involved in Fred T. Foard High School sports for thirty-six years and enjoyed racing, baseball and officiating high school baseball and basketball games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie M. Waters; grandson, Nathan A. Waters; brother, James Waters; sister, Shirley Wilson; brothers-in-law, Bill Dellinger and David Thompson; sister-in-law, Eva Waters.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
His wife: Darnell Brittain Waters of the home
Sons: Tony Waters and wife Pam of Hickory
Carl Waters and wife Penny of Lenoir
Step-Son: J.R. Sigmon and wife Olivia of Newton
Daughters: Robin Fairbanks and husband Joel of Hickory
Lisa Harmon and friend Terri of Hickory
Step-Daughter: Cynthia Lail and husband Mark of Hickory
Brother: Ted Waters of Hickory
Sisters: Faye Thompson of Hickory
Doris Yount and husband David of Hickory
Rita Dellinger of Hickory
Kaye Dixon of Hickory
Brother-In-Law: Glenn Wilson of Hickory
Grandchildren: T.J. Fairbanks, Tiffany Filbeck (Ray), Kristen Henderson (Lee), Brittany Null (Josh), Amber Waters (Xan), Katie Helms (Mike), Chase Harmon
Step-Grandchildren: Austin Sigmon (Mary Elizabeth), Hayden Lail, Dawson Mooney, Brandon Mooney (Simone), Daniel Mace
Fifteen Great-Grandchildren and along with many special friends he made over the years.
A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory. Rev. Chris Dale, Rev. Carson Mosely, and Mr. Fore Rembert will officiate. Burial with military honors by Amvets Post 76-Hickory will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Chase Harmon, Josh Null, Ray Filbeck, Lee Henderson, Austin Sigmon, Hayden Lail, Mike Helms and Mike Pope. Honorary pallbearers are; Brandon Mooney, Dawson Mooney, Xan Cook and Sunday School Class at Providence Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602
Condolences may be sent to the Waters' family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Waters' family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
