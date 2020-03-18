|
Sang Hui Yun Cruse, age 61, of Conover, NC, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence. Born July 1, 1958 in South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Hak Su Yun and To Sun Yim Yun.
Sang Hui was married to John Cruse for 40 wonderful years, and she was his compass in life. She is the loving mother of daughter Tania and son Shawn. She adored her granddaughter Ella and cherished every moment that she was able to spend with her and the rest of the family. She loved all of them so very much and was always supportive of them in all of their endeavors.
An immigrant from South Korea, Sang Hui embodied the very essence of what it means to be an American, and throughout her life, she consistently exhibited our country's best values. She was a tireless hard worker, and she had a generous and giving spirit. She was immensely proud of her family and was always a nurturing force and a loving caretaker to anyone around her. She leaves behind innumerable beautiful memories, and her family and friends will treasure those into the future. Sang Hui will forever be remembered for her selflessness, her kind and gracious personality, and her sunny disposition.
A family friend penned the following Haiku to describe Sang Hui:
You touched earth softly
Showed us elegance and grace
Your life we treasure
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Conover, with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the Cruse family at www.drumfh-conover.com
Sang Hui's family gives special thanks to the nurses and Staff at Carolina Caring and all other medical personnel who provided excellent care for her as well as comfort and support to the family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, all who want to honor Sang Hui's memory can do so by giving to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658, to continue the compassionate care of those in need.
The Cruse family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020