Sarah Ann Bumgarner Isenhower, age 86, of Conover, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born March 31, 1932 in Le Flore County, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Robert Kennedy Manners and Lottie McBride Manners. She spent much of her childhood in Wyoming and Montana until she married Dale Bumgarner, July 3, 1950. Together, they made a home in Conover, North Carolina for 62 years. Her husband, Dale passed away in 2012.



In 2014 she married Stine Isenhower of Conover. Sarah Ann and Stine had a wonderful, loving marriage, enjoying many community events and social gatherings together.



For many years of her life, Sarah Ann enjoyed dancing, gardening, baking and traveling. She worked for many years at Associated Transport Company, Southern Furniture Company and helped manage the family business, New-Con Electric. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family and many friends. For 68 years, Sarah Ann was a devoted and active member of Millers Lutheran Church of Hickory. Additionally, she was involved with the St. Stephens School district during her children's school years.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband; Stine Isenhower of Conover, her three children; Kenny Bumgarner (Katherine) of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Shelley Bumgarner Lutz (Eddy) of Denver, North Carolina and Stewart Bumgarner (Terri) of Conover, North Carolina. She is survived by ten loving grandchildren; Brandi Martin (Mikeal) of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Lance Bumgarner of Wilmington, North Carolina; Tyler (Christie) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Logan Bumgarner of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Alexandra Bumgarner of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ryan Lutz of Fort Myers, Florida, Sarah Lutz of Denver, North Carolina, Derek Bumgarner (Kathryn) of Conover, North Carolina, Victoria Perry (Dylon) of Conover, North Carolina, and Peyton Bumgarner of Conover, North Carolina. Sarah Ann had nine beloved great-grandchildren; Gavin, Trevor, Hailey, Cooper, Kennedy, Samantha, Cecilia, Charlotte, and Aslynn; and her loving family members of the Isenhower family include Randy (Carmen) Isenhower of Newton, NC and Ann (Randy) Rothschild of Newland, NC, and many Isenhower grandchildren and a great granddhild; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Millers Lutheran Church of Hickory from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A Service of Remembrance will be held immediately afterwards at 1:00 p.m. at Millers Lutheran Church with Rev. Todd Cook officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions be made to Millers Lutheran Church of Hickory North Carolina, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Please call the church office at (828) 324-8847 with any questions.



The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, North Carolina. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019